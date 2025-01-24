Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell misses game at Texas after giving birth to son

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tennessee women’s basketball coach Kim Caldwell missed the 17th-ranked Lady Vols’ game at No. 7 Texas on Thursday after giving birth to a son this week. Conor Scott Caldwell is the first child for Caldwell and her husband, Justin. She and the baby are doing well, according to a Tennessee spokesman. No timetable was given for her return. Assistant Jenna Burdette will serve as the acting head coach in Caldwell’s absence. The 36-year-old Caldwell is in her first season as Tennessee’s coach and the Lady Vols lead the nation in scoring.

