Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell gives birth to son and both are ‘doing well’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell gave birth this week to a son and they are both “doing well.” A Tennessee spokesperson said there was no timetable for Caldwell’s return to the 17th-ranked Lady Vols, who lost 80-76 at No. 7 Texas on Thursday night. Conor Scott Caldwell is the first child for Caldwell and her husband, Justin. Assistant Jenna Burdette is serving as the acting head coach in Caldwell’s absence. Caldwell has said that being the first-year coach of the historic program allows her to help other working mothers not stress out or feel alone.

