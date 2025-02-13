Ten minute overtime? Longer TV timeouts? 4 Nations Face-Off is an NHL testing ground

MONTREAL (AP) — The opening game of the 4 Nations Face-Off was decided by Mitch Marner’s goal six minutes into overtime. During the NHL season, 3-on-3 OT is 5 minutes, so it would have gone to a shootout. Extending to 10 minutes and adding 30 seconds to each TV timeout are among the experiments at the tournament that could become full time in some capacity. The 4 Nations also uses the international system awarding three points for a regulation win, though that’s far less likely to get adopted by the NHL.

