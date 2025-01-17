Temple hands No. 18 Memphis first conference loss with 88-81 victory

By The Associated Press
Temple's Steve Settle III celebrates with fans after Temple won an NCAA college basketball game against the Memphis, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 21 points, Quante Berry added 19 and Temple upset No. 18 Memphis 88-81 on Thursday night. Shane Dezonie added 15 points for the Owls (11-6 overall, 3-1 American), who had lost six in a row to the Tigers. PJ Haggerty scored 21 for Memphis (13-4, 3-1), which was trying to improve to 4-0 in the conference for the first time since 2013. Tyrese Hunter scored 16 points and Dain Dainja had 14 points for the Tigers, who entered 4-0 in true road games.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.