Temple hands No. 18 Memphis first conference loss with 88-81 victory

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 21 points, Quante Berry added 19 and Temple upset No. 18 Memphis 88-81 on Thursday night. Shane Dezonie added 15 points for the Owls (11-6 overall, 3-1 American), who had lost six in a row to the Tigers. PJ Haggerty scored 21 for Memphis (13-4, 3-1), which was trying to improve to 4-0 in the conference for the first time since 2013. Tyrese Hunter scored 16 points and Dain Dainja had 14 points for the Tigers, who entered 4-0 in true road games.

