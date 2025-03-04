Teenagers shine as Arsenal earns record away win in the Champions League

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Arsenal is all but guaranteed to reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League after recording the biggest ever win away in the knockout stage of Europe’s elite tournament, a 7-1 win at PSV Eindhoven. The Gunners were ruthless Tuesday in the first leg of their last 16 tie and romped to an emphatic win despite injuries to key forwards including Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus. After Jurrien Timber headed his team into the lead in the 18th minute, Arsenal went on a rampage. Teenager Ethan Nwaneri doubled the lead in the 21st minute from Myles Lewis-Skelly’s assist.

