Teenager arrested in probe of online abuse of Kai Havertz’s wife

LONDON (AP) — Police say a teenager has been arrested in connection with the online abuse sent to the wife of Arsenal forward Kai Havertz. Sophia Havertz had publicly shared direct messages sent to her after Arsenal was knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United on Jan. 12. Hertfordshire Police say a 17-year-old boy from St Albans north of London was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications. He was released on bail. Sophia Havertz shared posts on her Instagram story including one where someone threatened to “slaughter” her unborn baby. Arsenal had lost on penalties to Cup holder United.

