Teenager Andreeva upsets Rybakina to reach Dubai final against Tauson

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Teenager Mirra Andreeva became the youngest player to reach the Dubai Championships final after beating Elena Rybakina 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 on Friday.

The 17-year-old Andreeva trailed 3-1 in the third set before winning the last five games to reach her second tour final. She won in Iasi, Romania, last July.

“If I lose 6-0, 6-0 or I win 7-5, 6-4, it doesn’t matter,” Andreeva said. “I just go for my shots and try to bring out my best level.”

Clara Tauson, the Dane who knocked out world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, beat Karolina Muchova 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3 in the other semifinal.

The 38th-ranked Tauson already has a title this year, in Auckland, and leads the tour in match wins, with 15.

Russia's Mirra Andreeva reacts after winning a semifinal match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship against Russia's Mirra Andreeva in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Altaf Qadri

Andreeva is the youngest player in the top 100, and her run this week has put her on the brink of a maiden appearance in the top 10.

Beating Rybakina, Iga Swiatek and Marketa Vondrousova has made Andreeva the youngest player to beat three Grand Slam champions in a single tournament since Maria Sharapova in 2004 at the WTA Finals.

“She has so much in front of her and she’s, for sure, dangerous,” No. 7-ranked Rybakina said of Andreeva.

Rybakina didn’t help her cause with 50 unforced errors.

