Teenager Andreeva beats Rybakina to become youngest WTA 1000 finalist in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva became the youngest player to reach the final of a WTA 1000 event after beating sixth-seeded Elena Rybakina 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 at the Dubai Championships. The 17-year-old Andreeva trailed 3-1 in the third set before winning the last five games to reach her second tour-level final. She won the Iasi Open in Romania last July. Her opponent in the final will be either Clara Tauson, the Dane who knocked out top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, or Karolina Muchova.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.