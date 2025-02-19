Teenage sensation Fonseca loses in the first round in Rio days after winning his first ATP title

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Teenage tennis sensation João Fonseca frustrated his home fans at the Rio Open in a first-round loss two days after winning his first ATP title. Fonseca lost 6-1, 7-6 (4) to Alexandre Muller of France on Tuesday. Fonseca appeared to be exhausted during the match and made 34 unforced errors against the No. 60-ranked Muller. The 18-year-old Brazilian won his career first ATP title at the elite level with victory in the Argentina Open final on Sunday.

