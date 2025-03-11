Teams vying for No. 1 NCAA seeds stated their cases and now its up to selection committee to decide

UCLA, South Carolina, Texas and Southern California have all stated their cases for No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament with their stellar play this season. It would be surprising if they don’t all end up on the 1-line Sunday night when the March Madness bracket is revealed by the selection committee. Where they are placed and who’s the overall No. 1 seed is still up for debate. Unlike previous seasons, there’s no dominant team that is the consensus choice. This NCAA Tournament is only the second one in the past 19 years to have no teams entering March Madness with zero or one loss. The other time was in 2022.

