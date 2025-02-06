Teammates testify how upset Hermoso was by Rubiales kiss and alleged pressure to back him

MADRID (AP) — Teammates of Jenni Hermoso have corroborated her account of being distraught and angered by the World Cup kiss from former Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales when they testified at his sexual assault trial. Rubiales has yet to testify at the trial in Madrid. He has previously claimed that Hermoso agreed to the kiss that took place during the awards ceremony after Spain won the 2023 Women’s World Cup final in Sydney. Alexia Putellas told on Thursday how Hermoso wept on the flight home to Spain because Rubiales allegedly tried to get her to make a video with him to respond to the public criticism. Irene Paredes told how Hermoso became increasingly upset because she said federation officials insisted on her protecting Rubiales.

