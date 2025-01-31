Team Penske reorganization takes Tim Cindric out of longtime role as head of day-to-day operations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tim Cindric, president of Team Penske and Roger Penske’s longtime right-hand man on competition, will step back as the overall leader of the organization but remain president of the IndyCar program. Cindric joined the Penske organization in 1999 and oversaw the operations in NASCAR, IndyCar, and sports car racing in IMSA and the World Endurance Championship series. Team Penske is coming off a banner 2024 season in which it won the Rolex 24 at Daytona, a second consecutive Indianapolis 500, its third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series championship, and the IMSA and WEC titles. The team last weekend won the Rolex 24 for the second consecutive year.

