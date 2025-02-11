Team Penske names IMS President Doug Boles to same role at IndyCar, replacing Jay Frye

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Team Penske continued its reshuffling of leadership positions, naming Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles in the same position at IndyCar, replacing Jay Frye. Frye is out after 10 years as IndyCar president. Boles has served as president of IMS since 2013, a period that includes the sellout of the 100th Indianapolis 500, the first full-capacity crowd in the event’s history. The moves come two weeks after Tim Cindric, president of Team Penske and Roger Penske’s longtime right-hand man on competition, stepped back as the overall leader of the organization but remained president of the IndyCar program.

