Team Penske has miserable Indy 500 qualifying day with 1 crashed car and 2 failed inspections

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Qualifying day for the Indianapolis 500 — the most important race in the eyes of Roger Penske — turned into a disaster Sunday when all three of his cars were denied a chance to run for the pole.

It comes a year after the same three drivers swept the front row at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The day got off to a horrible start when Scott McLaughlin, last year’s pole-sitter, crashed in morning practice and Team Penske decided it wouldn’t even bother sending him out for the fast 12 shootout and just accept the 12th starting spot in the field.

Then, moments before the shootout began, rival team owner Chip Ganassi accused Team Penske of cheating. Minutes later, the cars for two-time defending race winner Josef Newgarden and Will Power returned to the garage. IndyCar announced the two cars had failed inspection and would not be allowed to qualify.

The punishment meant that the front row from last year will now start side-by-side-by-side in the fourth row in 10th, 11th and 12th.

The fast 12 was also reduced to just nine cars attempting to advance to the final qualifying round, when six drivers compete for the pole for the May 25 race. The six to advance were Felix Rosenqvist, Pato O’Ward, rookie Robert Shwartzman, Scott Dixon, Alex Palou and Takuma Sato.

