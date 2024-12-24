TE Jonnu Smith’s career year with the Dolphins has been 8 seasons in the making

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith looked up at the jumbotron at Hard Rock Stadium and saw a piece of history written next to his name. He’d just broken Miami’s single-season record for receptions (76) and yards (802) for a tight end, making him the most productive at the position in Dolphins history in just his first year with the team. One of Miami’s first free agent signings back in March, Smith has been one of Tua Tagovailoa’s most reliable targets during a career season for the eight-year tight end. Smith credited Dolphins coaches with unlocking his potential.

