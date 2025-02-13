TCU’s Prince involved in physical altercation with woman she used to date; no charges filed

TCU basketball player Sedona Prince was involved in a physical altercation last month with a woman she used to date, and both women filed police reports alleging they were assaulted. That confrontation follows allegations of abuse by a former girlfriend last year that prompted a social media storm and a petition to have Prince removed from the TCU team. No charges have been filed in either instance. Prince’s lawyer, A. Boone Almanza, acknowledged that campus police responded to a disturbance on Jan. 18 at Prince’s off-campus residence after a call from the player.

