TCU women hosting March Madness for 1st time after Campbell got Prince, Van Lith to join him

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sedona Prince remembers the conversation with Mark Campbell right after he became TCU’s coach. He told the center they could do some special things and rebuild a program that had just gone 1-17 in Big 12 Conference games. On Friday, two years to the day after Campbell was named TCU’s coach, the 31-3 Horned Frogs host a women’s NCAA Tournament game for the first time. The Big 12 regular-season and tournament champions play FDU, which swept the NEC titles and has a school-record 22-game winning streak. Seventh-seeded Louisville takes on 10th-seeded Nebraska in the other first-round game in Fort Worth.

