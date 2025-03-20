TCU women hosting March Madness for 1st time after Campbell got Prince, Van Lith to join him

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
Hailey Van Lith (10), head basketball coach Mark Campbell, center, and Sedona Prince (13) celebrate their team's win against Baylor in an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez]

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sedona Prince remembers the conversation with Mark Campbell right after he became TCU’s coach. He told the center they could do some special things and rebuild a program that had just gone 1-17 in Big 12 Conference games. On Friday, two years to the day after Campbell was named TCU’s coach, the 31-3 Horned Frogs host a women’s NCAA Tournament game for the first time. The Big 12 regular-season and tournament champions play FDU, which swept the NEC titles and has a school-record 22-game winning streak. Seventh-seeded Louisville takes on 10th-seeded Nebraska in the other first-round game in Fort Worth.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.