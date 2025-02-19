TCU retires No. 1 jersey of Desmond Bane, the guard who helped Frogs get to 1st NCAA in 20 years

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU has retired the No. 1 jersey of Desmond Bane, the standout guard who helped lead the Horned Frogs to their first NCAA Tournament in 20 years the season after they won the NIT championship when he was a freshman. Bane was honored at halftime of TCU’s game Tuesday night against Texas Tech. The Memphis Grizzlies guard is the sixth Horned Frogs player to have his jersey retired. TCU retired the No. 34 jersey of Kenrich Williams last year. Bane was a sophomore when the Frogs went to the NCAA Tournament in 2018.

