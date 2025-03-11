Tchouaméni downplays boos by Real Madrid fans and turns attention to Atletico

MADRID (AP) — Aurélien Tchouaméni can definitely hear the boos from the Real Madrid crowd. He is not really listening to them, though. The France midfielder has being doing his best to turn the cheers into applause after a tough stretch and has been playing well going into Madrid’s decisive Champions League match against city rival Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. Tchouaméni could be key for coach Carlo Ancelotti as Madrid tries to hold on to a 2-1 victory from the first leg at home in the round of 16.

