Taylor scores 25 points with 7 3-pointers to lead No. 13 Aggies to 76-72 victory over Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Wade Taylor IV had 25 points and tied his career high with seven 3-pointers as No. 13 Texas A&M held off South Carolina 76-72 on Saturday night.

The Aggies (17-5, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) looked like they had this one going away after Taylor’s sixth 3 early in the second half gave them a 49-36 lead. But the Gamecocks scored the next 11 points to tighten things up.

South Carolina was still down just 74-72 after Collin Murray-Boyles’ bucket with 1.8 seconds left.

But A&M’s Henry Coleman III followed with two free throws to end things.

Taylor matched his best showing from outside, set last March in an NCAA Tournament win over Nebraska.

Murray-Boyles had 22 points to lead the Gamecocks (10-12, 0-9).

Takeaways

Texas A&M: The Aggies have averaged seven 3-pointers a game this season, but hit nine in the opening half to take a double-digit lead. If they can keep that up, they’ll continue to make noise in the SEC.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks have faced six ranked SEC opponents so far in their 0-9 league start. They’ll play five more Top 25 teams in league play over the next month.

Key moment

Coleman tipped back a miss with the Aggies up by two with less than six minutes to play. Taylor soon followed with a 3-pointer and Texas A&M had a nine-point lead.

Key stat

All nine players for Texas A&M had at least one basket.

Up next

Texas A&M has a week off before playing at No. 20 Missouri on Feb. 8.

South Carolina also has a week off before playing at No. 12 Kentucky on Feb. 8.

