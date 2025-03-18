Taylor looks to cap illustrious Texas A&M career with deep run in NCAA Tournament. Yale up first

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Wade Taylor IV’s importance to Texas A&M can’t be overstated. Taylor has garnered so much respect in his four years in College Station that the school raised his No. 4 jersey into the rafters following his last home game. Taylor would like nothing better than a star turn in the NCAA Tournament, where the Aggies face Yale in their opener.

