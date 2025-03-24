Taylor Hall scores his 6th career hat trick in the 3rd period, leading Hurricanes past Ducks 5-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Hall scored three goals in the third period for his sixth career hat trick, and the Carolina Hurricanes rebounded from their first loss in three weeks with a 5-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.

Hall scored a power-play goal early in the third and added two more goals 49 seconds apart late in the period, putting his third into an empty net. The hat trick was the former No. 1 overall draft pick’s second of the season, but also just his second since 2013.

One night after their lengthy eight-game winning streak emphatically ended in Los Angeles, the Canes rebounded to finish 3-1-0 on their California road trip. Mark Jankowski scored his sixth goal in seven games with Carolina, and Jordan Martinook also scored.

Frederik Andersen made 35 saves against his former team for the Canes.

Trevor Zegras scored with 3:23 left to trim Anaheim’s deficit to 3-2 before Hall wrapped it up.

Alex Killorn scored his 17th goal and Lukas Dostal stopped 32 shots for the Ducks, who opened a five-game homestand with their seventh loss in 10 games.

Takeaways

Hurricanes: Jankowski got his 10th goal of the season on a deflection midway through the second. The well-traveled forward has been an immediate hit since joining the Canes in a low-cost trade with Nashville.

Ducks: They have no realistic hope of ending a playoff drought that will reach seven seasons this spring. They’re in 12th place in the Western Conference.

Key moment

Martinook put Carolina back ahead just 93 seconds after Killorn’s goal, scoring his 13th during a scramble in front.

Key stat

Andersen has won five straight starts since March 1, allowing only eight goals while alternating appearances with Pyotr Kochetkov.

Up next

The Hurricanes host Nashville on Tuesday. The Ducks host Boston on Wednesday.

