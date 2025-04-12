Taylor gets 3 hits as the White Sox stop 8-game slide by routing the Red Sox 11-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael A. Taylor had three hits and scored three times, and the Chicago White Sox stopped an eight-game slide by routing the sloppy Boston Red Sox 11-1 on Friday night.

Omar Narváez had three RBIs in Chicago’s highest scoring game of the season. Miguel Vargas, Lenyn Sosa and Jacob Amaya each drove in two runs.

The White Sox finished with 12 hits. They totaled 16 runs and 49 hits during their losing streak.

Boston had five errors, leading to six unearned runs for Chicago. The Red Sox have committed a major league-high 19 errors in 15 games.

Boston left-hander Sean Newcomb (0-2) was charged with six runs — two earned — in four innings. The Red Sox scored their only run on Blake Sabol’s sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Chicago got a lift from Chase Meidroth, who went 1 for 1 with three walks and scored twice in his major league debut.

White Sox right-hander Davis Martin (1-1) pitched six-hit ball into the seventh inning. He allowed one run, struck out six and walked one.

Key moment

With a runner on first and one out in the fourth, Red Sox first baseman Tristan Casas couldn’t come up with Narváez’s routine grounder. The White Sox went on to score four unearned runs on Vargas’ double and singles by Luis Robert Jr. and Sosa.

Key stat

The White Sox didn’t win their third game last season until April 17, when they were 3-15.

Up next

Boston right-hander Richard Fitts (0-2, 4.50 ERA) faces Chicago left-hander Martín Pérez (1-0, 0.73 ERA) on Saturday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

