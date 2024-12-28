Taylen Green leads Arkansas to 39-26 victory over Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Taylen Green threw for 341 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 81 yards in Arkansas’ 39-26 victory over Texas Tech on Friday night in the Liberty Bowl.

Green completed 11 of 21 passes and Arkansas (7-6) had 573 yards of total offense.

J’Koby Williams rushed for 123 yards and a TD for Texas Tech (8-5). Will Hammond threw for 280 yards and a touchdown.

The Red Raiders took a shot before game time when leading running back Tahj Brooks, who rushed for 1,505 yards, opted not to play for “personal reasons.”

The first half was highlighted by big scoring plays, including a 54-yard run by Williams and a 94-yard pass from Green to receiver Dazmin James, the longest pass play in Liberty Bowl history.

Arkansas upped its offense in the second half, while the Razorbacks held Texas Tech scoreless over the final two quarters until the closing minutes.

Takeaways

Texas Tech: Hammond, a true freshman, drew the start after regular quarterback Behren Morton opted for shoulder surgery after the regular season. Morton threw for 3,335 yards and 27 touchdowns this season.

Arkansas: The Hogs took advantage of the weak Texas Tech secondary that was last in the Big 12 allowing 305 passing yards a game. Green’s 341 yards was more than the Red Raiders allowed on average.

Up next

Texas Tech: Coach Joey McGuire has taken steps to address his passing defense, parting ways with his defensive coordinator and secondary coach.

Arkansas: Coach Sam Pittman already is restocking his troops, signing players through the transfer portal to fill vacancies on the offensive line.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.