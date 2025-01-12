Taylasia Cooper scores 20 as No. 16 Tennessee women overwhelm Arkansas 93-63

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Taylasia Cooper scored 20 points and No. 16 Tennessee breezed to a 93-63 victory over Arkansas. Cooper made half of her 14 shots from the floor with a 3-pointer and 5 of 7 free throws for the Lady Volunteers (14-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference), who were coming off back-to-back home losses to No. 9 Oklahoma and No. 6 LSU by a combined three points. Cooper also had four steals. Zee Spearman scored 18 on 7-for-9 shooting, sinking 3 of 3 from 3-point range and adding eight rebounds for Tennessee. Ruby Whitehorn totaled 17 points and Sara Puckett pitched in with 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Izzy Higginbottom scored 26 to pace the Razorbacks (8-11, 1-3). She had six rebounds and six of Arkansas’ 22 turnovers.

