Tar Heels enter rivalry trip to No. 2 Blue Devils running low on time to help NCAA bid case

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina enters its rivalry game with No. 2 Duke running low on time to bolster its case for a bid to the NCAA Tournament. Most of the Tar Heels’ nine losses have come against teams ranked in the top 11 of the AP Top 25 poll. But UNC has also lost three of four, all against unranked teams. The Tar Heels have quality matchups ahead with Pittsburgh and Clemson, in addition to a second game against Duke, to bolster their resume. But there are also six ACC games ahead with no team ranked higher 82nd in the NET.

