Tar Heels’ Davis plans to add support staff, GM to manage NIL and transfer-portal era

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis is planning changes to the staffing of the blueblood men’s basketball program. That includes hiring a general manager to navigate the era of players being able to profit from their athletic fame. The fourth-year coach talked about plans during his radio coaches’ show Monday night. It comes at a time when the Tar Heels are at risk of missing the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years. Davis had passed on hiring a general manager when he took over for retiring Hall of Famer Roy Williams in 2021.

