Tanner Scott’s $72 million, 4-year contract with Dodgers includes $21 million in deferred money

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reliever Tanner Scott’s $72 million, four-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers includes $21 million in deferred salaries.

Scott receives a $20 million signing bonus as part of the agreement announced Thursday, payable in four equal installments each Feb. 1 from 2025-28.

He has salaries of $11 million in each of the first two seasons and $15 million apiece in 2027 and ‘28, and $5.25 million of each year’s salary will be deferred.

His deal includes a conditional $5 million option for 2029 that can be exercised if he has a defined injury and has not been traded. If he plays under that option year, he could earn $4 million in performance bonuses that season. Scott could get $1.5 million for games: $500,000 for 67 and $1 million for 72. He could earn $2.5 million for games finished: $750,000 each for 30 and 35, and $1 million for 40.

He would get a one-time $3 million assignment bonus if traded.

Scott gets a hotel suite on road trips and agree to donate 1% of his earnings to the team charity.

Los Angeles has committed $452 million to eight players after winning its second World Series in five years.

A 30-year-old left-hander, Scott was a first-time All-Star last year when he went 9-6 with a 1.75 ERA and 22 saves in 24 chances for Miami and San Diego, which acquired him on July 30. He struck out 84 and walked 36 in 72 innings.

He is 31-24 with a 3.56 ERA and 55 saves for Baltimore (2017-21), Miami (2022-24) and San Diego.

After winning their second title in five years, the Dodgers kept utilityman Tommy Edman with a $74 million, five-year contract, outfielder Teoscar Hernández with a $66 million three-year deal and right-hander Blake Treinen for $22 million over two years.

Los Angeles has added Scott, left-hander Blake Snell ($182 million for five years), outfielder Michael Conforto ($17 million for one season) and second baseman Hyeseong Kim ($12.5 million for three years), and also agreed to a minor league contract with right-hander Roki Sasaki for a $6.5 million signing bonus.

During the 2023-24 offseason, Los Angeles committed more than $1.3 billion to five players: two-way star Shohei Ohtani ($700 million for 10 years), right-handers Yoshinobu Yamamoto ($325 million for 12 years) and Tyler Glasnow ($136,562,500 for five years), Hernández ($23.5 million for one year) and catcher Will Smith ($140 million for 10 years).

In addition, the Dodgers owed release fees to Japanese clubs of $50,625,000 for Yamamoto and $1,625,000 for Sasaki.

