Tampa Bay WR Mike Evans makes 6th Pro Bowl as replacements named

NEW YORK (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans got his 11th straight 1,000-yard season — and now he’s a Pro Bowler for the sixth time. Evans was named to the Pro Bowl Games on Monday as a replacement player after spots were vacated by this year’s Super Bowl participants — the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs — and because of injuries. With his sixth selection, Evans ties former Buccaneers fullback Mike Alstott for the most in franchise history. Also, Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson was named to his first Pro Bowl. He takes the place of Eagles star Saquon Barkley.

