Takaoka has 2 saves for Whitecaps in 0-0 tie with St. Louis

By The Associated Press
St. Louis City's João Klauss, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps' Tate Johnson battle for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 19, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson]

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yohei Takaoka made two saves for Vancouver on Saturday night to help the Whitecaps play St. Louis City to a 0-0 tie.

Vancouver (6-1-2) has allowed just one goal during its current four-game unbeaten streak dating to a 3-1 loss to the Chicago Fire on March 22.

St. Louis (2-4-3), which is winless in five straight, snapped a four-game losing streak. Goalkeeper Ben Lundt made his sixth consecutive start in place of the injured Roman Bürki and finished with a save. Lundt has two shutouts this season.

