Tajianna Roberts scores 16 to help Louisville women upset No. 13 Georgia Tech 69-60

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tajianna Roberts scored 16 to lead a balanced attack and Louisville thumped No. 13 Georgia Tech 69-60 for its sixth straight victory. Roberts missed all six of her 3-point attempts but sank 8 of 12 from inside the arc for the Cardinals (12-5, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Ja’Leah Williams totaled 13 points and seven rebounds. Nyla Harris scored 11 on 5-for-5 shooting with seven rebounds. Kara Dunn hit 8 of 10 shots and scored 18 to lead the Yellow Jackets (15-2, 3-2). Dunn has scored in double figures in 11 straight games. She had 33 points last time out as Georgia Tech suffered its first loss of the season — 105-94 to Virginia Tech in double overtime.

