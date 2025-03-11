Tage Thompson scores twice to lift the Sabres over the Oilers 3-2, ending a six-game losing streak

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored two goals and led the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.

Thompson’s goals upped his team-leading goal total to 33 and Alex Tuch also scored to help the Sabres end a six-game losing streak in which they went 0-5-1. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 32 saves.

Evan Bouchard and Darnell Nurse scored, and Leon Draisaitl had two assists for the Oilers, who have lost seven of their last 10 . Stuart Skinner made 19 saves.

Draisaitl’s secondary assist on Nurse’s goal 1:35 into the second extended his point streak to 15 games. He has 11 goals and 12 assists during the streak.

Takeaways

Sabres: After dropping their last two games on the road against Tampa Bay and Florida, Buffalo made up for it with a nervy effort against one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

Oilers: Edmonton was unable to gain ground on the Pacific Division leading Vegas Golden Knights who maintained a four-point lead.

Key moment

Luukkonen came up with a big glove save on Draisaitl with 4:54 left in the third period with the Oilers on a power play.

Key stat

Thompson has 16 points in his past 13 games including 11 goals. He leads the Sabres with five multigoal games this season.

Up next

Oilers play at New Jersey on Thursday, and Sabres visit Detroit on Wednesday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.