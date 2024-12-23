Tae Davis scores 24 to lead Notre Dame to 91-62 victory over Le Moyne

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Tae Davis scored 24 points — 12 in each half — and Notre Dame breezed to a 91-62 victory over Le Moyne. Davis made 6 of 10 shots from the floor and 12 of 14 free throws for the Fighting Irish (7-5), who improved to 6-1 at home. He added six rebounds. Braeden Shrewsberry totaled 16 points and Logan Imes scored 11 off the bench for Notre Dame. Dwayne Koroma led the Dolphins (5-9) with 22 points on 9-for-11 shooting. He grabbed eight rebounds.

