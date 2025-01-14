Tae Davis and Markus Burton combine for 46 points, Notre Dame beats BC 78-60 to snap 4-game skid

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Tae Davis scored 26 points, Markus Burton added 20 and Notre Dame beat Boston College 78-60 on Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Notre Dame (8-9, 2-4 ACC) picked up its first win since a 91-62 outcome on Dec. 22 against Le Moyne before losses to Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State and then-No. 4 Duke. The Irish also entered having lost six of the last seven against BC. Burton made two free throws with 5:24 left in the second half to give Notre Dame the first double-digit lead of the game at 60-50. Notre Dame dominated the paint against BC 40-18 after entering leading the ACC by shooting 42.2% from 3-point range in conference play. The Irish were just 3 of 15 from distance against the Eagles.

