Table-topping Gujarat routs defending champion Kolkata in IPL

KOLKATA, India (AP) — The table-topping Gujarat Titans handed the defending champion Kolkata Knight Riders a 39-run drubbing in the Indian Premier League on Monday.

Captain Shubman Gill made 90 off 55 balls and his opening partner Sai Sudharsan scored his fifth 50-plus score of the season with 52 in Gujarat’s challenging total of 198-3.

Kolkata was stifled for 159-8 by the Gujarat spinners and lost its third home game.

Gill, who lost the toss, missed out on a century but paced the innings nicely with left-hander Sudharsan. They combined for 114 runs before Jos Buttler hit a rampant unbeaten 41 off 23 balls with eight boundaries.

Kolkata’s chase was clipped early when Mohammed Siraj pinned Rahmanullah Gurbaz lbw in the first over and Rashid Khan dismissed Sunil Narine off his third ball in the powerplay. Khan also outfoxed the home team’s last hope, Andre Russell, on 21.

Kolkata captain Ajinkya Rahane resisted with a 36-ball 50 as the middle order struggled to accelerate against the spinners in Gujarat’s sixth win in eight games.

