Syracuse QB Kyle McCord announces plans to declare for NFL draft

Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord has announced on social media that he is declaring for the NFL draft after one season with the Orange. McCord leads the nation with 4,779 yards passing and ranks fourth with 34 touchdown passes. He led the Orange to a 10-3 season and a win over Washington State in the Holiday Bowl. The Orange beat Miami in their regular-season finale to knock the Hurricanes out of the ACC title game. McCord thanked Syracuse coach Fran Brown for his part in what he called “an incredible journey to this point.” McCord started his career at Ohio State.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.