Sydney’s Olympic stadium to host Rugby World Cup final in 2027

SYDNEY (AP) — Sydney’s Olympic Stadium has been selected to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup final. The 83,000-seat venue previously hosted the 2003 championship match when the Wallabies lost to England following Jonny Wilkinson’s dropped goal deep into extra time. RWC 2027 organizers confirmed Thursday that Sydney would host five pool matches, two round-of-16 matches, two quarterfinals, two semifinals, the bronze match and the tournament finale. Six other cities will host matches for the 24-team tournament scheduled to run from Oct. 1 to Nov. 13, 2027. Perth will host the tournament opener, Brisbane will host two quarterfinals. Melbourne, Adelaide, Newcastle (north of Sydney), and Townsville in north Queensland state will also host matches during the pool stage and round of 16.

