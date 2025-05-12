Switzerland shuts out US 3-0 at ice hockey worlds

HERNING, Denmark (AP) — Last year’s runner-up Switzerland shut out the United States 3-0 and handed the Americans their first loss at the ice hockey world championship on Monday.

Damien Riat, Jonas Siegenthaler and Dean Kukan scored in the Group B game in Herning. Net-minder Leonardo Genoni stopped 23 shots for the shutout.

Riat put Switzerland ahead with 7:14 remaining in the first period, redirecting the puck into the goal from the air. It was the first goal the U.S. conceded at the tournament.

The second followed 3:13 later by Siegenthaler from the blue line. Kukan’s came halfway through the final period from the top of the left circle.

“After the first goal we did a better job, we got into it more and more, and shut them out,” Swiss forward Kevin Fiala said.

Fiala recorded an assist in his first game at the worlds. He joined the Swiss late after his Los Angeles Kings were eliminated from the NHL playoffs in the first round.

U.S. goalie Joey Daccord made 24 saves.

The U.S. beat Denmark 5-0 and Hungary 6-0 in the first two games, and face Norway on Wednesday.

In Stockholm, Austria prevailed over Slovakia 3-2 in a penalty shootout.

Defending champion the Czech Republic plays Denmark in Herning later Monday, and Sweden meets rival Finland in Stockholm.

