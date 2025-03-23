Switzerland debutant Alvyn Sanches has season-ending injury likely delaying transfer from Lausanne

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Switzerland midfielder Alvyn Sanches will be sidelined for several months after being hurt less than 30 minutes into his international debut. The long-term injury for the 22-year-old Lausanne-Sport star will likely stop an expected high-profile transfer in the summer offseason. His club confirms Sunday he has ruptured an ACL. Sanches injured his knee in a tackle deep into stoppage time of Switzerland’s 1-1 draw in a friendly at Northern Ireland on Friday. Sanches got his Swiss national-team call in a breakout season. He scored 12 goals in 28 Swiss league games for Lausanne.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.