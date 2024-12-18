Switzerland assistant coach Contini leaves to join Champions League club Young Boys

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Giorgio Contini is taking over as coach of Champions League struggler Young Boys and leaving his role as Switzerland assistant coach after helping the national team excel at the European Championship. Young Boys says Contini signed a contract through the 2026-27 season. The Swiss title holder is ninth in the 12-team league and last in the new 36-team Champions League standings. Contini’s arrival in February as assistant to Switzerland coach Murat Yakin helped spark an unbeaten run that took the team to the brink of the European Championship semifinals. Switzerland beat defending champion Italy in the round of 16 then lost to England in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals.

