Switzerland 11, Austria 0: Rival powerhouses enter ski worlds with contrasting win rates

VIENNA (AP) — The contrast between Alpine skiing powerhouses Austria and Switzerland could hardly be bigger heading into the world championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. The men’s team of host nation Austria has failed to win any of the 25 races so far this World Cup season. The Swiss men have celebrated 11 victories and added 14 more podium results. They have serial winner Marco Odermatt. And the Swiss team has four more skiers who have won races this season. The Austrian team has no standout performer going into their home worlds.

