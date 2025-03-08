Swiss sweep again. Von Allmen beats Odermatt in World Cup downhill and takes title race to the US

KVITFJELL, Norway (AP) — It was yet another duel for victory and a 1-2-3 finish for the Switzerland men’s downhill team Saturday. Franjo von Allmen edged teammate Marco Odermatt to win at Kvitfjell in Norway. It sent their season-long title contest for the World Cup downhill title to the final race in the United States. Von Allmen finished 0.28 seconds ahead of Odermatt, who needed an agile recovery midway down the 1994 Olympics slope to stay upright. Stefan Rogentin completed the podium sweep 0.38 back in third. The last downhill race is March 22 at Sun Valley, Idaho.

