Swiss star Odermatt only third in first run of World Cup giant slalom led by teammate Meillard

ADELBODEN, Switzerland (AP) — A home team Swiss racer leads the first run of a World Cup giant slalom on Sunday at Adelboden though not the one expected. Loïc Meillard took advantage of his No. 1 start bib to be 0.27 seconds ahead of Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen. Olympic and world champion Marco Odermatt is third needing to make up 0.34 in the afternoon. Swiss star Odermatt won all 14 of the giant slalom races he has completed in the past two years. He took victory at Switzerland’s classic giant slalom at Adelboden in each of the past three seasons.

