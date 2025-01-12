Swiss star Marco Odermatt wins again in World Cup giant slalom to deny teammate Loïc Meillard

ADELBODEN, Switzerland (AP) — Swiss star Marco Odermatt is almost unbeatable in World Cup giant slaloms and especially at his home classic race. Odermatt skied at his limit in the second run Sunday to rise from third place and win at Adelboden for the fourth straight year. It was the 15th straight World Cup giant slalom since February 2023 that Odermatt has won when he completed the race. He skied out in three others. Victory Sunday denied his teammate Loïc Meillard, the first-run leader who finished 0.20 seconds back. Luca De Aliprandini surged from 12th fastest in the morning to place third.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.