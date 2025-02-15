Swiss skiers Rast and Holdener win gold and silver in women’s slalom at Alpine world championships

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Swiss skier Camille Rast has won the women’s slalom at the Alpine world championships. Mikaela Shiffrin finished fifth and missed out on what would have been the American’s record-setting 16th career medal from the worlds. She shares the best mark with German skier Christl Cranz who won 15 medals in the 1930s. Rast held on to her first-run lead to beat her Swiss teammate and silver medalist Wendy Holdener by 0.46 seconds. Katharina Liensberger of Austria was 1.32 seconds behind in third took bronze. Lienberger edged out Paula Moltzan for bronze by two-hundredths of a second. The American had won bronze in giant slalom on Thursday.

