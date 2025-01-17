Swiss skier Von Allmen wins home World Cup super-G as Odermatt has rare off day

WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) — The powerful Switzerland men’s ski team has won its home World Cup super-G at Wengen. However, it’s Franjo von Allmen getting his first career win as team star Marco Odermatt had a rare poor result on Friday. Odermatt finished outside the top five in super-G for the first time since March 2022 and trailed by one second in seventh place. Von Allmen in his breakout season was 0.10 seconds faster than Austrian veteran Vincent Kriechmayr. Swiss teammate Stefan Rogentin was 0.58 back in third. Von Allmen and Odermatt will be favored in the classic downhill on Saturday.

