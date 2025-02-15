Swiss skier Rast leads, Shiffrin stands third in first run of slalom at Alpine world championships

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Swiss skier Camille Rast has built a big lead and Mikaela Shiffrin was looming in third in the opening run of the women’s slalom at the Alpine world championships. Rast finished 0.58 seconds ahead of Katharina Liensberger of Austria. Shiffrin had 0.72 to make up in the second run later Saturday. The American star is after her record 16th career medal at the worlds. Shiffrin is a four-time slalom world champion and has won a medal in the discipline at all six previous world championships she competed in since 2013. Her American teammate Paula Moltzan was 1.55 behind in fifth.

