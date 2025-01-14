Swiss skier Rast earns 2nd win of her breakthrough season with slalom stars Shiffrin, Vlhova missing

FLACHAU, Austria (AP) — Swiss skier Camille Rast has earned the second World Cup victory of her breakthrough season bz leading teammate Wendy Holdener for a Swiss 1-2 finish at a night slalom. The result sent Rast back to the top of both the slalom and overall season standings. Injured slalom stars Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova were missing. Rast had a frenetic final run to improve from eighth position and beat runner-up Holdener by 0.16 seconds. Rast became the first skier other than Shiffrin or Vlhova to win the race since Frida Hansdotter triumphed in 2017.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.