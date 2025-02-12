Swiss skier Monney edges out world champion Von Allmen in downhill of team combined at worlds

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Swiss skier Alexis Monney has posted the fastest time in the downhill portion of the new team combined event at the Alpine world championships. His teammate Tanguy Nef will start the slalom portion later Wednesday with a slim advantage of 0.02 seconds over another Swiss team. That consists of world champion Franjo von Allmen in the downhill and Loic Meillard in the slalom. Switzerland has won. An Italian team with downhiller Dominik Paris and slalom racer Alex Vinatzer was 0.46 seconds behind in third. Swiss standout Marco Odermatt skipped the event.

