Swiss skier Marco Odermatt takes eventful World Cup super-G for 1st win in Kitzbuehel

KITZBUEHEL, Austria (AP) — Swiss ski star Marco Odermatt has finally added Kitzbuehel to his list of World Cup victories by winning an eventful super-G at the iconic Austrian resort that saw a handful of racers crash badly. It was the 44th career win for the skier who has been dominating World Cup racing for the past three seasons. He hadn’t finished better than second in 10 previous starts on one of the toughest courses of the circuit. The race was interrupted numerous times after racers crashed. French skier Alexis Pinturault was airlifted off the course with an apparent right knee injury.

